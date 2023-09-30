CLEARFIELD – A local bank is sponsoring the 12th annual Fall Festival in downtown Clearfield.

According to Main Street Manager Sue Diehl of the Clearfield Revitalization Corp., Mid Penn Bank of Clearfield is a sponsor of this year’s event.

“Without generous sponsors, like Mid Penn Bank, we would not be able to bring these free events to our community,” expressed Diehl. The festival and 5K Pumpkin Run/Walk take place Saturday, Oct. 14.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Diehl with Kathy Collins and Robert Maltais of Mid Penn Bank.

Please call the CRC office at 814 765-6000 for more information about the upcoming fall festival.