CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Salary Board on Tuesday handled multiple matters in relation to the county’s Children & Youth Services and IT departments.
Specifically, the board:
- created two case aide positions for CYS and set the rate of pay at $14/hour, effective Sept. 26, 2023.
- set the salary for the assistant administrator/CYS at $53,200/year, effective Sept. 2, 2023.
- set the salary of casework supervisors/CYS, effective Sept. 10, as follows: existing casework supervisor at $49,200/year and new casework supervisors at $47,000/year.
- created a position of Interim IT Director/IT Department at a salary of $45,000, effective Sept. 26, but the exact date is unknown. It was noted that Commissioner Dave Glass was not part of the commissioners’ request and he abstained from the board’s vote.
- created a position of temporary, part-time IT assistant in the IT Department at a salary of $280/week, effective Sept. 26, 2023, but the exact date is unknown. It was noted that Glass was not part of the commissioners’ request and he abstained from the board’s vote.
- approved the minutes from the Sept. 12 board meeting.