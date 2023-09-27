CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County is taking measures to help keep drugs out of its county jail.

Tuesday the county’s board of commissioners approved the purchase of an x-ray body scanner inspection system that’s able to produce detailed results that in turn will help keep inmates from smuggling drugs into the facility.

While this corrections technology is user-friendly and effective, it’s still not “fool proof,” according to Commissioners Mary Tatum and Dave Glass.

“People are always going to figure things out,” said Tatum, “but it’s still a tool we can utilize to help ensure that contraband isn’t getting into our jail.”

“There’s no magic bullet—that’s obvious,” said Glass, adding “there’s nothing we can do to say there will never be any [contraband].

“Look at the state system, look at the federal system, they still get stuff in and [these facilities] have every system known to man.”

But, Glass said it remains important to have this technology in place and it’s still the county’s “best bet.”

Jail Warden David Gallagher agreed, saying this body scanner system will not be a “catch all,” but it will “catch a lot.”

“There’s no such thing as perfect in corrections,” Gallagher said. “All we can have is tools available to us and use those tools—and this is a significant tool.”

It was noted that the body scanner technology will cost $130,000. The county can use opioid settlement monies to cover up to 50 percent of the purchase price, as well as American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies.

