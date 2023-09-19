PSP Clearfield

State police responded to a report of a male with active warrants in the Coalport area. Troopers made contact with Bradley O’Donnell, 31 of Flinton, and a known female who also had active warrants. Upon interaction, O’Donnell provided false identification. O’Donnell was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Additional charges have been filed.

State Police investigated an incident of trespass on Old Turpike Rd. in Morris Twp. Charges of Simple Trespass have been filed against Megan Butler, 31, and Shawn Klinger, 30, both of Clearfield.

State police responded to an area of Birch St. in Cooper Twp. for a report of a female passed out in a vehicle. Upon arrival the female, 28 of Morridale, was found passed out in the driver seat of her vehicle while it was running and in drive. After several attempts to wake the female she responded and opened the door. She was arrested for DUI.