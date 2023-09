Jacqueline M. Finger, 94, died September 10, 2023 at The Pines of Rutland after a brief illness. She was born December 29, 1928 in Elwood City, PA the daughter of Spencer and Leona (Dawson) Stubbs. She lived in DuBois, PA for over 80 years. Jacqueline was a graduate of DuBois High School Class of 1946. She married Benjamin A. Finger […]

