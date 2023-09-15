CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man accused of selling methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday during sentencing court.

Cody James Ogden, 36, was sent to state prison for a total of 30 months to 10 years for felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in two separate cases.

Police say Ogden was selling a variety of drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, prescription pills including Percocet, and marijuana.

According to the affidavit, the vehicle he was riding in was stopped after leaving a known drug house in Lawrence Township on Oct. 17, 2021.

Numerous messages from Ogden setting up drug sales and purchases were found on his cell phone dated between Sept. 18, 2021 and Oct. 16, 2021.

In the second case from May 21, 2022, police received information that Ogden, who had a warrant for his arrest, would be at a convenience store on the Clearfield Shawville Highway around 3 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw a vehicle he was known to be driving parked in the lot. The vehicle was registered to someone else.

They were unable to find him in the store, but noticed that there was now someone in the car, “leaning way back in the driver’s seat, either asleep or attempting to conceal himself in the vehicle,” according to the criminal complaint.

When they made contact with that individual, it was Ogden, who was trying to hide his face by looking away, and was concealing something between his legs. He was advised there was a warrant for his arrest and told him to exit the car.

As an officer was patting him down, she felt a lump in his back left pocket, which was identified as 13 rocks of crystal methamphetamine.

The officers were able to see what appeared to be a handgun in the back seat, but it was only a plastic gun. They also observed a loaded shotgun, which was pointed at the passenger side of the car.

On the floor of the vehicle was an opened bag of methamphetamine, and in the center console more baggies of the drug.

The owner of the car was contacted and she said she would agree to a search but never arrived at the station to sign the proper paperwork.

A search warrant was obtained and when executed, uncovered a bag of crystal methamphetamine weighing 11 grams. They also uncovered digital scales and smaller baggies which are known for packing illegal substances.