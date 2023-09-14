COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A 43-year-old Clarion woman was found dead on Thursday morning after she was reported missing near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower on Wednesday. According to Cook Forest Park Manager Ryan Borcz, 43-year-old Andrea Leigh Guntrum, of Clarion, was found dead at 9:23 a.m. on Thursday, September 14. Borcz declined to provide any further information. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-missing-clarion-woman-found-dead-after-lengthy-search-in-cook-forest/