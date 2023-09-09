CLEARFIELD – The St. Francis School PTO is hosting its inaugural cornhole tournament on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the St. Francis School playground.

Registration starts at 11 a.m., and bags fly at 12 p.m.

Organizers also have some “fantastic” prize giveaways, including a SlingShot Rental from Carns Equipment, Halloween Howl Wine Walk tickets thanks to the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, as well as gift certificates to Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub and Moena Restaurant.

Plus, there’s an additional prize of $100 in gift certificates from Anawim Ministries in Frenchville.

Teams are $25/person or $50/team and it will include a shirt and koozie. You can register by e-mailing Erin Catherman at erinmcb@gmail.com.

Organizers will have a food tent from Toda La Familia, providing Spanish comfort food for purchase and a movie in the cafeteria to entertain the kids.

Everyone is welcome, even if you are not a tournament participant, organizers say, so “grab some food, tailgate” and catch our livestream of the Penn State game.”

Shirts and koozies will also be available for purchase.