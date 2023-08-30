CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday announced the appointment of an administrator for Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services.

Trudy Lumadue was selected when the administrator became open in mid-August of 2023.

Lumadue has a “wealth of experience” through her early career with Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services, her work within Clearfield County’s District Attorney’s office and as an active member of Clearfield County’s Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team, the commissioners said.

Lumadue was born and raised in Spring Valley and graduated from Philipsburg-Osceola High School. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree Magna cum laude and a Master of Arts from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Summa cum laude.

While in California, Lumadue earned her law degree from California Western School of Law in San Diego, Calif.

She attended Cal-West on a full scholarship and was a Law Review and the Appellate Court Competition Team member.

She is licensed to practice law in California and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She has experience working on high-profile federal criminal cases in California.

Lumadue returned to Pennsylvania in 2005 and joined Naddeo & Lewis as an associate civil litigator for three years.

She was employed as a Clearfield County assistant district attorney from January of 2010 until January of 2014.

During that time, she was chief of the appeals unit, supervising juvenile offenders’ prosecution and prosecuting adult criminal cases.

She left the DA’s office and opened Lumadue Law Office, where she ran a successful practice for six years. During these years, she also raised her six adopted children through their younger years.

Throughout all of her years of civil practice, Lumadue has represented CYFS on occasion, as well as parents involved in CYFS matters.

In October of 2018, she returned to the District Attorney’s Office as a part-time assistant district attorney and remained part-time until January of 2020.

During her part-time employment, she again headed the appeals unit and prosecuted all levels of criminal matters.

Lumadue re-joined the office full-time as deputy district attorney in January of 2020 under the then-newly elected District Attorney, Ryan Sayers.

As deputy district attorney, she managed case assignments within the DA’s office. She has also specialized in prosecuting child abuse cases.

This included an emphasis on child sexual assault cases and adult sexual assault crimes. With this focus, she has been an intricate member of Clearfield County’s Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team, which reviews reports of suspected child abuse and works to coordinate child abuse investigations.

Lumadue has also reviewed all incoming reports of child abuse from Childline to determine police response and their initial level of involvement.

She has worked to collaborate the criminal investigation with the Children, Youth & Family Services response to aid both sides in their work to protect children.

“Lumadue has a passion for helping to protect our county’s children and, in general, ensuring our county remains a safe place to live and for children to know they can pursue their dreams and callings,” the commissioners said.

The Clearfield County Commissioners also thank the District Attorney’s Office for supporting this transition.

They understand that losing a full-time DA is difficult, especially one as dedicated as Lumadue, the commissioners said.

“I truly wish Trudy the best as she starts this new chapter of her career,” said Sayers. “Trudy has been an immense asset to the DA’s Office and to the people of Clearfield County in her role as deputy district attorney, where she has handled the vast majority of child physical and sexual abuse cases.”

“As the new director of Clearfield County CYS, I have no doubt that she will bring her experience as a prosecutor to the position and continue to advocate for the protection of some of the most vulnerable in our county,” Sayers added.

The County Commissioners are eager for Lumadue to transition into her new role.

“I’m looking forward to working with Trudy as she takes on this new role. Her passion for kids is unquestionable, and the experience she brings as a former caseworker and assistant DA will help the agency serve youth and families more effectively,” Commissioner Dave Glass said.

“Trudy’s passion for helping children and families remain safe, and her leadership skills will be an asset in this role for Clearfield County,” said Dr. Mary Tatum, Clearfield County commissioner.

“Years ago, I worked with Trudy when she was a caseworker at CYS. I have also followed her career as an assistant district attorney. I believe she has the experience and wherewithal to lead our Children and Youth Services Agency. I am sure that she will do her utmost to ensure that the children of Clearfield County are safe”, added Commissioner John Sobel.

Lumadue will begin her new Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services administrator role on Sept. 11, 2023.