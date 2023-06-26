DUBOIS – A DuBois man responsible for the care of a three-year-old child who was later found wandering the streets in only a t-shirt and diaper is facing felony charges.

DuBois City police say a citizen discovered the shoeless boy walking around Scribner Avenue “alone and crossing the road by himself” on June 16 at 9:12 p.m.

After they took the child to the police station, officials received a call from Brook Alan Baldwin, 53, reporting the child he was watching was missing.

Baldwin came to the station saying that he left the child for a short time and when he came back, the boy was missing.

Officers noticed that Baldwin had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his mouth as he spoke,” according to the affidavit. He also allegedly swayed as he stood or walked and was bumping into a wall.

When asked if he had been drinking, he admitted he had.

Baldwin is charged with felony endangering the welfare of children and a summary count of public drunkenness.

He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court at District Judge David Meholick’s office but his case was continued until July 7.

Baldwin is free on $25,000, unsecured bail.