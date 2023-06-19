Clearfield Regional Police
- Police responded to the Nichols Street Sheetz on June 16 to assist emergency personnel with a female seizure patient. Upon arrival, it was allegedly found that the female had been drinking while in control of her vehicle. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police reported an incident of DUI occurred June 17 in the area of River Road and Hyde Street. During a traffic stop, the female driver was suspected of driving under the influence of a combination of controlled substances. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending.
- Police conducted a traffic stop June 16 in the area of Moose Street and Maple Avenue and as a result, a male passenger—43-year-old Justin Aughenbaugh of Clearfield—was served an active warrant. It was subsequently satisfied with payment.
- Police reported a DUI occurred June 19 in the area of Old Erie Pike and Scribbers Road. During a traffic stop, the male driver was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw; charges are currently pending at this time.