Dr. Samuel J. Waterworth (1873-1940) was born in Baltimore, Md. His father suffered from poor health.

Due to this condition, his father was able to secure a position of a lighthouse keeper at Hawkins Point in the Chesapeake located below the mouth of the harbor in Baltimore.

Dr. Waterworth was raised in that lighthouse, eight miles from the coast, along with being educated by his mother and father at home in the lighthouse.

At the age of 15 years, after the death of his father, he was assigned a job as by the Quarantine Department reporting inland vessels.

He was perfect for the job, as he knew all the vessels that sailed the Chesapeake from living at the lighthouse.

Dr. Waterworth encountered doctors will working at the Quarantine Station who inspired him to leave the position and study medicine.

He went on to work at a drug store until entering medical school. He graduated from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, University of Maryland at the age of 20 years.

The college assigned Samuel to travel to DuBois to assist Dr. Spencer Free. Later he went to work under several doctors in Jefferson County.

Dr. Samuel Waterworth performing a surgery.

Dr. Waterworth’s home and medical office located at the corner of Cherry and Second Streets, Clearfield.

Childhood home of Dr. Waterworth located at the lighthouse at Hawkins Point, Maryland.

In 1894, Dr. Waterworth moved to Clearfield to start his own practice. Dr. William C. Park of New Millport loaned him $40 to purchase a horse and buggy to make house calls.

Soon Dr. Waterworth was performing operations in the “operating rooms” of that day – kitchen tables and bedrooms. This was the custom of the times.

Dr. Waterworth was married to Catherine Cunningham at St. Francis Catholic church in 1898. Together they had seven daughters and two sons.

The family lived on the corner of Second and Cherry streets in Clearfield.

Dr. Waterworth served as staff surgeon until 1925. At that time, he was elected surgeon-in-chief and chief-of-staff.

His surgery skills won him national fame, and brought patients to Clearfield from all parts of the country. He was the subject of an article that was published in Time Magazine in 1939.

Samuel J. Waterworth was a physician and surgeon that practiced in the community for 47 years. He was the founder of the Clearfield Hospital.

This devoted member of the Clearfield County community died at the age of 66 years on June 6, 1940 in his sleep of a heart attack.

His obituary was published in the New York Times. He is buried at Calvary Cemetery in Clearfield.

There is a building located at 1033 Turnpike Ave., named Dr. Samuel J. Waterworth Medical Building in his memory.