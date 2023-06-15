CLEARFIELD – Julian R. Taylor, 38, of Philipsburg is facing felony and misdemeanor child endangerment charges following an alleged incident May 13.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, witnesses reported that two young children were walking along U.S. Route 322 in Decatur Township.

Reportedly, the six-year-old boy and two-year-old girl had left their home with their family dog around 8 p.m., and were walking to another family member’s home.

Multiple passing motorists stopped along the eastbound shoulder and stayed with them until state police arrived on-scene.

Both children were taken to the Woodland barracks and Clearfield County Children & Youth Services was contacted.

The boy—when interviewed by troopers—was unable to provide the family member’s name or address but did say it took about 20 minutes to get there by car.

Though he couldn’t remember his home address, he was able to provide his father’s name, Julian, and positively identify him when shown his driver’s license photo.

He said when they were leaving home, Taylor had fallen asleep from “drinking too much.” The children were later released to a family member, according to the affidavit.

State police also responded to Taylor’s home and observed multiple open beer cans in the yard. Inside Taylor allegedly smelled of alcohol and appeared confused.

He “had absolutely no indication/idea that his children weren’t present in the home until police arrival and notification,” the affidavit states.

For this, Taylor has been charged with one count of felony child endangerment and one count of misdemeanor child endangerment.

Wednesday, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case was transferred to county court. Bail has been set at $10,000, unsecured.