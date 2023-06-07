YORK – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Pennie® Executive Director Devon Trolley joined representatives from the York Jewish Community Center Tuesday to highlight how the Shapiro Administration and local health centers are collaborating to support Pennsylvanians through federal changes to Medicaid and CHIP renewal requirements so they can complete their renewals, protect their health and stay covered.

“Everyone deserves the dignity and peace of mind of having access to affordable, high-quality health care and knowing they can go to the doctor when they need it. DHS’ goal throughout the renewal process is to make sure that all Pennsylvanians stay covered so they have that peace of mind,” said Arkoosh.

“I urge all Pennsylvanians who get their health coverage through the state to make sure their contact information is up-to-date and to be on the lookout for communications from DHS about their renewal so that when it’s their turn to renew, they can complete it on time and stay covered through Medicaid or Pennie.”

The federal public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed for individuals to remain enrolled in Medicaid even if they became ineligible, except in certain circumstances.

This is also known as the Medicaid continuous coverage requirement. A federal law ended the continuous coverage requirement on March 31, 2023.

Now, all Pennsylvanians receiving Medicaid or CHIP must once again complete their annual renewal when it is due to determine if they are still eligible for coverage.

No one will lose Medicaid or CHIP coverage without first having an opportunity to renew their coverage or update their information.

To make sure they are getting all updates about their renewal and benefits, Pennsylvanians should make sure their contact information is up to date with DHS.

They can do this and also report changes in their personal circumstances and check their renewal date:

Online at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS

Via the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app

By calling 1-877-395-8930 (215-560-7226 if they live in Philadelphia)

Renewals will be completed over 12 months through April 2024, usually at a person’s usual time of renewal. If a person is found ineligible for coverage or does not complete their renewal on time, their Medicaid coverage will end.

Pennsylvanians who are no longer eligible for Medicaid will be referred to other sources of affordable medical coverage, like CHIP and Pennie, so they have no lapse in coverage.

Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace and the only place to get financial assistance to help lower the cost of high-quality coverage and care.

Those who are no longer eligible for Medicaid coverage can apply for coverage through pennie.com, while some individuals will have their information securely transferred from Medicaid or CHIP for an easier enrollment process.

Customers can simply?call Pennie Customer Service at 1-844-844-8040 or find Pennie-certified pros at?pennie.com/connect.

“Health coverage provides peace of mind, financial security, and access to preventative services to catch minor health issues before they become major problems,” said Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley.

“Through Pennie, nine out of 10 customers qualify for financial savings, and often for those no longer eligible for Medicaid or CHIP, the coverage is low cost or potentially even no cost.

“We encourage anyone who needs health coverage to visit pennie.com to learn about our quality health plan options.”??

The York Jewish Community Center creates opportunities for everyone, inspires relationships, builds a community of well-being, and enhances Jewish communal life.

Within the tradition of Jewish cultural heritage, the York JCC aspires to be a center for family life, a leader in providing education, wellness, culture and recreation and a home that celebrates the diversity of the communities they serve in an inclusive, welcoming, spirited environment inspired by Jewish values.

“The York JCC values these critically important relief initiatives. We are grateful for the partnership of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services in their efforts to remove barriers to health care access, and provide relief to the vulnerable and underserved people in our community,” said York JCC Interim Chief Executive Officer Les Cohen.

To learn more about Medicaid and CHIP renewals and to access educational resources, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/staycovered.

For more information on health insurance options available to Pennsylvanians, visit www.pa.gov/healthcare.