CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Education Association recently organized a fundraiser to benefit eight local organizations that support students and their families in the Clearfield Area School District.

Called Casual for a Cause, the fundraiser invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to each cause in exchange for dressing casually one Friday a month during the school year.

The event raised $8,570, which was divided among the eight local organizations. The fundraiser was coordinated by the CEA Community Outreach Committee.

Shown presenting the $1,071 check to Tristan Buck, third from left, operations manager of the Clearfield Community Swimming Pool, are, from left: Michele Moyer, Tristan McGuire, LeAnn Adams, Bethany Baughman and Nick Walker, members of the CEA Community Outreach Committee.