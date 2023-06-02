CLEARFIELD – Mayor Mason Strouse is announcing the installation of a Safe Exchange Zone located outside the former Clearfield Borough Police Department located at 14 S. Front St., in downtown Clearfield.

These two spots are reserved for people looking to perform custody exchanges, complete online transactions or meet someone in a public space. The area is under 24/7 surveillance and well-lit.

Signage has been installed marking the spaces as a Safe Exchange Zone. The signage also encourages residents to call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency, or call County Control at 814-765-1533 if there is a non-emergency issue.

“I am pleased we are able to create a simple, safe space for our residents,” shared Strouse. “My hope is we can provide a secure location for people who need it.”