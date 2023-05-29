CLEARFIELD – Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 812 recently presented a $15,000 check to the Clearfield Regional Police Department to assist with the purchase of new department cameras.

Pictured, from left to right, are Steve Livergood, Clearfield Borough Council vice president and Public Safety Committee vice chairman; Charlie Peters, FOE past 40 president; Shane Peters, trustee; Brad Neeper, trustee; Police Chief Vincent McGinnis; Joe Biancuzzo, worthy vice president; Steve Martell, conductor; Anthony Schultz, FOE president; John McLaughlin, chaplain; and Justin Hainsey, secretary.