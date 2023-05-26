PENFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry announces a new 6.2-mile ATV trail connection on Moshannon State Forest, reconnecting Snowshoe and Rush townships via Meyers Run Road.

“DCNR recognizes the desire of local ATV riders to access neighboring communities and local areas of interest. This new opportunity restores township connectivity that was historically enjoyed, benefitting residents and businesses,” said John Hecker, Moshannon State Forest District manager.

Meyers Run Road is a seven-mile, joint vehicular-use gravel road. ATV riders should be aware the road is open to passenger vehicles and ATVs.

Standard traffic and ATV laws are enforced. Operators are reminded the speed limit on all state forest roads is 25 mph and encouraged to slow down on turns and areas of limited visibility.

Riders should always be watchful for other users, especially during dry and dusty conditions. Helmets are required for all riders, including within closed cabs of UTVs.

There is no fee to operate on the Meyers Run Road ATV trail connection and no permit or pass is necessary. However, riders are reminded machines must be properly registered and insured.

The Meyers Run Road ATV trail connection will be open during daylight hours for the summer riding season, which is Friday, May 26, 2023, through Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

