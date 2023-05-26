CLEARFIELD – The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging (MRAAA) is joining the Clearfield YMCA in offering the already popular Aqua for Arthritis in the YMCA pool at 21 N. Second St., in Clearfield beginning in June.

This is a water exercise program created by the Arthritis Foundation and the Y-USA for people with arthritis and related conditions.

It is also an evidence-based program approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

The warm-water swimming pool at the YMCA offers an ideal location for these low-impact aquatic classes that include joint range of motion exercises, stretching, breathing and light aerobic activities.

Classes meet three times each week; at 10 a.m. on Mondays, and at 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning June 5.

There is no cost for this program for YMCA members. The cost for nonmembers is $3 per class, but that cost will be covered by MRAAA Health and Wellness funding for anyone 60 years of age or older.

Preregistration with MRAAA is not necessary, but participants are asked to arrive 10-15 minutes early to provide registration information at the YMCA.

MRAAA offers a variety of Health and Wellness programs that are free and open to the public. The programs are aimed at helping seniors stay healthy, safe and active.

For more information on all Health and Wellness programs offered, visit https://www.mraaa.life/_files/ugd/716c47_8f0550d56a214cee94971216aa0bd70d.pdf or contact Bobbie Johnson at 814-765-2696, ext. 360, or bjohnson@matureresources.life.