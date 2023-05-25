Col. John W. Forney Makes the Speech

The Clearfield County Historical Society has archives of county-related history.

Our acquisitions are indexed from the smallest marble a child may have played with to the largest piece of virgin timber that came from the forest.

One acquisition that came to light recently was a piece of paper filed under “Memorial Day Celebrations” dated 1881.

This was donated to the historical society in 1967. It states the follow:

“In Memory of the Dead: Decoration Day 1881

The Oration Will Be Delivered By Colonel John W. Forney, Of Philadelphia

The citizens of Clearfield and vicinity and the members of Larimer Post, Grand Army of the Republic, will unite this year in the observance of Decoration Day, May 30, and will use every effort to make the ceremonies of that day more imposing than ever before known in this vicinity.

Col. John W. Forney of Philadelphia, has been secured to deliver the orientation, and will be present, unless prevented by sickness or some other unavoidable circumstance.

Let all unite in honoring the memory of the fallen heroes. Everybody in Clearfield County is invited to be present to participate in the ceremonies of honoring the fallen dead.”

John W. Forney

Colonel John W. Forney (1817-1881) was an American newspaper publisher and a politician. Born in Lancaster, Pa., he entered the newspaper business at the age of 16 years old.

Within four years, he owned the Lancaster Intelligencer newspaper. He was considered a voice for Abraham Lincoln administration during the Civil War, as he wrote for another newspaper he owned out of Washington, D.C., The Sunday Morning Chronicle.

Forney was elected as the secretary of the U.S. Senate from 1861-68.

It was written about the famous Col. Forney’s visit in the Clearfield Republican on June 1, 1881 the following:

“Decoration Day and court brought a large crowd of strangers to Clearfield on Monday. The day opened clear and warm and continued to grow hotter until about the time the ceremonies were over, when all vegetation and sweltering humanity were refreshed with a few hours of a delightful rain. It eased about six o’clock, after laying the dust and cooling the atmosphere effectively.

“People commenced to arrive early in the morning and by noon, with nearly all the buildings profusely decorated with small flags and several large banners floating in the breeze on Market Street, our town presented a gay appearance that would have done honor to any old-fashioned Fourth of July.

“Shortly after the town clock struck one, the multitude that assembled at the stand erected for the occasion in front of the Court House, was called to order by Col. Walter Barrett.

“After music being discoursed by the Orphans and Citizens Cornet bands and the martial band, in their turn, Rev. H.S. Butler opened the exercises with prayer.”

The article went onto to say, “Col. John W. Forney, of Philadelphia, who entertained the assembly for nearly an hour. Col. Forney, in personal appearance, is a large, fine-looking gentleman, has gray side whiskers and wore a black dress suit.

Although this was his first visit to our town, the speaker was well acquainted with many of our older citizens, who were pleased to meet with him on this occasion.”

After the conclusion of the events of the day, the Larimer Post of the GAR decorated the graves of their fallen comrades.

The flowers were provided in abundance and arranged by the floral committee for this event. It was written that the ladies of Penfield donated a generous number of flowers, which were received in excellent order.

John Smith, residing halfway between Clearfield and Penfield, sent in a large contribution of honeysuckles.

When the events of the day concluded the crowd scattered. Although the banks were closed on this day, other merchants in Clearfield kept their doors open and had a thriving business day, as did the hotels.

Colonel John W. Forney traveled to Trenton, New Jersey and delivered a lecture to a well-attended audience at the local Opera House the following day.

Later that same year on Dec. 9, 1881, Col. Forney passed away at the age of 64 years.