State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of an ATV theft May 6 on Graham Station Road in Decatur Township. According to a station-issued news release, a 1996 blue Suzuki King Quad 300cc four-wheeler was stolen from the victim’s carport. The incident occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report of sexual assault May 7 in Bigler Township. According to a station-issued news release, it’s been alleged that an adult male had sexual intercourse with a minor. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of theft May 4 in Bigler Township. According to a station-issued news release, it was found that the victim had contacted a “fake” Facebook account that appeared to have puppies for sale. The victim was requested to pay with a Visa gift card, which they did; however, they never received their puppies. State police would like to advise the public not to use gift cards to complete online transactions with unknown people as it’s likely a scam.
Clearfield Regional Police
- Police responded to a reported domestic on Valley View Drive in Lawrence Township. Allegedly, a female suffered injuries to her neck as a result of an altercation with a male. Police subsequently obtained an active arrest warrant for 31-year-old Shawn Fontes of Clearfield. He’s been charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and related offenses. Anyone with information on Fontes’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.
- Police reported their attempt to locate a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that’s maroon in color. It was reportedly stolen from the plaza along River Road in Clearfield.
- Police reported the arrest of 39-year-old Amber Johnson of Clearfield on a felony warrant for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. She was located in an attic of an East Cherry Street residence; following her apprehension, she was housed in county jail.
- Police located a female with several active arrest warrants through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office along Dorey Street. She attempted to run inside her residence but was apprehended by police. The female was transported to county jail on the warrants.
- Police attempted to stop a vehicle along Williams Street in Clearfield Borough for a traffic violation. However, the male driver continued to travel until eventually coming to a stop along Clearfield Street; he was reportedly determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending at this time.