<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Curwensville senior softball player Teagan Harzinski recently signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Penn College in Williamsport, PA.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":495966,"width":722,"height":643,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/Teagansigning.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-495966" width="722" height="643"\/><figcaption>Pictured with Teagan (center, seated) are her mother Amy Harzinski, father Ed Harzinski and standing Bill Hayward, Curwensville HS Principal and Allen Leigey, Athletic Director and Head Softball Coach<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->