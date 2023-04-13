CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School’s Drama Club would like to invite you to see its adaptation of the smash-hit musical, Mamma Mia!

Based off songs by ABBA, Mamma Mia! is a comedic, captivating show written by British playwright Catherine Johnson and music written by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus.

This international sensation is told through ABBA’s endless hit songs on a Greek island that some may even consider paradise.

The night before her wedding, Sophie Sheridan is on a mission to find her father to walk her down the aisle.

This brings three men to the island where they visited Donna Sheridan, Sophie’s mother, 20 years ago.

Mamma Mia! is a celebration of true loves lost and new ones found. With lots of laughs, plenty of dance numbers and recognizable ABBA tunes such as “Dancing Queen” or “The Winner Takes It All,” you’ll be sure to find yourself dancing or singing along by the end of the show.

kick off your summer countdown with Mamma Mia! on the club’s sunny, summery stage at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High School auditorium, on April 13, 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $8 for adults and $5 for students. The students hope you’ll join them for this trip down the aisle that you will never forget.