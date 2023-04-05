CLEARFIELD – A former Brookville woman accused of assaulting her five-day-old child while they were still in the hospital was found guilty during a trial Monday in Clearfield County Court.

Tiffany Marie Harrison, 33, whose address is listed now as Corsica, was found guilty of three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, according to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue who prosecuted the case.

Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor of Northumberland County, specially presiding over the case, sentenced her to serve one to three years in state prison.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 2, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a certified nurse midwife was about to enter Harrison’s room to discuss her discharge plan.

She could hear the child crying before she got into the room where she saw Harrison swinging the baby by its left arm from the bassinet onto her bed.

This witness told investigators that the “baby did a flip in the air” before landing on Harrison. She said this action was “aggressive and alarming” and she was in fear for the child’s safety.

The baby had bruising on its left arm, the report states.

The child was placed in emergency custody with Jefferson County Children and Youth Services.

Harrison was represented during the trial by Tami Fees of the public defender’s office.