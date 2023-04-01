William E Rainey III, a Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) Information Technology Student, was selected as this year’s Pennsylvania Association of Career and Technical Education (PACTE) Student of the Year.

William was selected among candidates from all over Pennsylvania. PACTE recognizes students who have overcome barriers in realizing their potential in everyday life and/or employment.

William was nominated for his outstanding abilities in the Information Technology program along with participation in SkillsUSA and being Student of the Month.

William is also a member of the National Technical Honor Society and is employed by the CCCTC as a technology assistant.

CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.