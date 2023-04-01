State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a beginning-of-April update for its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Area motorists can expect the following the week of April 3:

On Monday and Tuesday, April 3 and 4, a crew will perform waterline work between West Foster Avenue and West Nittany Avenue. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers using an alternating lane pattern.

On Wednesday, April 5, a crew will perform waterline tie-ins between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue. A second crew will be working in the same area installing temporary traffic signal poles. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions.

On Thursday, April 6, a crew will perform asphalt paving between College Avenue and West Nittany Avenue. A second crew will be working between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue continuing the installation of the temporary traffic signal poles. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions from College Avenue to Beaver Avenue with an alternating lane pattern between Highland Alley and West Nittany Avenue controlled by flaggers.

Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently.

No work is currently scheduled for Friday, April 7 in observance of the Easter holiday weekend.

Overallprojectwork will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week as work progresses. It will also post detour information as needed.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When approaching the work zone, use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.