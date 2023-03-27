WOODLAND – The Animal Welfare Council/Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic is hosting its annual T-shirt design contest.

The theme is “Be Kind to Animals” and the contest is being held in conjunction with “Be Kind to Animals” Week on May 7-13.

It’s designed to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts made to ensure animal safety in the United States and around the world.

Artwork should be on high-quality, white, 8.5-inch by 11-inch paper and drawn in dark pencil (computer-generated designs are not permitted).

The design will be one color and should include “Be Kind to Animals.” Please list the name, age and contact number on the back of the drawing.

All entries are due by April 21. They can be mailed or dropped off at the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1380 Shawville Hwy., Woodland, PA 16881. Please mark the envelope: Be Kind to Animals.

There will be three age group winners: 6-9 years of age, 10-13 years of age, and 14-17 years of age.

The winners will receive an Animal Welfare Council T-shirt with their winning design printed on the back.

Feel free to contact 814-592-4469 with any questions.