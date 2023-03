Glenn E. Girts age 67 of Chittester Way Brockway, PA; died on Wednesday March 22, 2023 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on January 14, 1956 in Wilcox, PA; he was the son of the late William and Harriet Wolfe Girts. Retired, Glenn had be employed at Contact Technologies in St. Marys, and had worked for many years at Trunzo […]

