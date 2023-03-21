CURWENSVILLE – The students of Curwensville Area High School will add to their musical theater credits when they present Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” on March 30-31 and April 1 in the Dr. Leslie D. Leach Auditorium.

This Tony Award-winning musical written by Dennis Kelly with original songs by Tim Minchin tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (played by Leah Smay), a little girl with a precocious personality and a brilliant intellect who also has the special ability to move objects with her mind.

She’s unloved by her parents (Wyatt Stephens and Emily Smeal) who are oblivious to her genius and frequently mock her desire to learn.

She finds refuge at the local library where Mrs. Phelps (Isabelle Stephens) encourages her imagination and at school where her kind teacher Miss Honey (Jorja Fleming) sees Matilda for the extraordinary child she is.

Her joy of attending school is nearly ruined because of the horrible headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Ty Elensky), who hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules.

In the end, Matilda uses her talents and skills to take a stand and change her own destiny.

With a clever story and catchy songs like “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up” and “Revolting Children,” Matilda takes you on a journey filled with magic and mischief that delights both children and adults and reminds us that “sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty!”

Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 30-31 and April 1 at Curwensville Area High School.

All seating is assigned, and tickets are $8 each. Visit the high school office or check the school’s Web site, www.curwensville.org, and click on the Matilda link for details about purchasing tickets.

Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com