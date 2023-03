Robert “Bubba” Perry Hughes, 31, of Sigel, PA, passed away on March 18, 2023, while at his home. He was born on August 27, 1991, to Ronald Russell and Kimberly Sue (Johns) Hughes in DuBois, PA. Bubba graduated from Jeff Tech with the class of 2010. He was a carpenter with Local Union 2274 and held the position of foreman. […]

