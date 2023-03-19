Cliff Bair served our country in the United States Army. Name: Clifford Leroy Bair Born: December 4, 1932 Died: February 14, 2023 Hometown: Punxsutawney, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Mr. Bair was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served his country in the Korean Conflict, where he earned the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the National Defense […]

