PHILIPSBURG – A Sock Hop Show & Dinner will feature Heather Olson-Desmett with the Silver Eagle Band.

It will take place Saturday, March 25 at the Gearhartville Sportsmen’s Club. The show begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and include the show, plus all-you-can-eat pizza and boneless wings from Hi-Way Pizza.

The Gearhartville Sportsmen’s Club is located at 36 Blue Spruce Rd., Philipsburg.