HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) has announced more than $8 million in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding is being awarded for local projects in Cambria, Centre and Clearfield counties.
“The approval of these grants by the CFA will provide immense benefits to our community,” Langerholc said. “I look forward to seeing the organizations complete these projects across the 35th Senatorial District to enhance the quality of life for our residents.”
Grants were approved for the following projects:
Cambria County
- Blacklick Township to replace street signs. $ 28,370
- Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority for equipment. $172,000
- Carrolltown Borough to purchase a new mower and tractor. $25,151
- City of Johnstown for the purchase of a new trail maintenance vehicle. $28,115
- Conemaugh Township to purchase a multi-use tractor. $65,425
- Conemaugh Township to rehabilitate two playgrounds. $51,972
- Conemaugh Township Police Department to purchase new equipment. $56,584
- Cresson Borough for upgrades to emergency service radios. $300,000
- Cresson Borough to install sidewalk and curbing along Keystone Avenue. $366,146
- Croyle Township to resurface Oaks Road. $500,000
- Croyle Township to resurface Lake Road. $292,000
- Daisytown Borough to purchase a dump truck and snowplow. $85,000
- Dale Borough to repair a floodwall along Solomon Run. $635,340
- East Conemaugh Borough to replace and/or repair stormwater inlets. $140,000
- East Taylor Township to purchase a police cruiser. $33,855
- Ebensburg Borough to renovate the Ebensburg Borough Pool. $134,600
- Ferndale Borough to purchase a police vehicle. $51,750
- Franklin Borough for the demolition of 11-blighted properties. $170,000
- Franklin Borough for the purchase of new fire. $83,925
- Franklin Borough for the purchase of a multi-functional tractor. $87,053
- Geistown Borough for a winter maintenance vehicle. $62,183
- Jackson Township Water Authority for a new water authority vehicle. $61,700
- Lower Yoder Township for the purchase of a backhoe and dump truck.$187,984
- Nanty Glo Borough to repair the Davis Run Reservoir. $66,616
- Northern Cambria Borough for the construction of a new fire station. $500,000
- Richland Township to rehabilitate Luray Avenue Park. $935,100
- Stonycreek Township for playground equipment. $220,840
- Stonycreek Township for three dash cameras and 10 body cameras $32,085
Centre County
- Huston Township Authority for the replacement of grinder pumps. $166,480
- Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership for EMS building project. $200,000
- Patton Township for improvements on Toftrees Avenue. $200,000
- Rush Township for improvements along Richard Street. $129,600
Clearfield County
- Beccaria Township for the purchase of a mowing tractor. $ 148,428
- Burnside Borough to purchase a plow truck. $ 71,873
- Curwensville Borough for streetscape improvements. $525,000
- Grampian Borough for ADA accessibility and renovations at the fire hall. $ 31,750
- Gulich Township to pave two roads in the Village of Morann. $160,958
- Lawrence Township for repairing a bridge. $ 80,000
- Penn Township to repave three roads. $210,000
Funding for the projects is being provided through the CFA which was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to administer the commonwealth’s economic stimulus packages. Specifically, the projects were awarded through the Local Share Account (LSA) and the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF).