HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) has announced more than $8 million in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding is being awarded for local projects in Cambria, Centre and Clearfield counties.

“The approval of these grants by the CFA will provide immense benefits to our community,” Langerholc said. “I look forward to seeing the organizations complete these projects across the 35th Senatorial District to enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Grants were approved for the following projects:

Cambria County

Blacklick Township to replace street signs. $ 28,370

Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority for equipment. $172,000

Carrolltown Borough to purchase a new mower and tractor. $25,151

City of Johnstown for the purchase of a new trail maintenance vehicle. $28,115

Conemaugh Township to purchase a multi-use tractor. $65,425

Conemaugh Township to rehabilitate two playgrounds. $51,972

Conemaugh Township Police Department to purchase new equipment. $56,584

Cresson Borough for upgrades to emergency service radios. $300,000

Cresson Borough to install sidewalk and curbing along Keystone Avenue. $366,146

Croyle Township to resurface Oaks Road. $500,000

Croyle Township to resurface Lake Road. $292,000

Daisytown Borough to purchase a dump truck and snowplow. $85,000

Dale Borough to repair a floodwall along Solomon Run. $635,340

East Conemaugh Borough to replace and/or repair stormwater inlets. $140,000

East Taylor Township to purchase a police cruiser. $33,855

Ebensburg Borough to renovate the Ebensburg Borough Pool. $134,600

Ferndale Borough to purchase a police vehicle. $51,750

Franklin Borough for the demolition of 11-blighted properties. $170,000

Franklin Borough for the purchase of new fire. $83,925

Franklin Borough for the purchase of a multi-functional tractor. $87,053

Geistown Borough for a winter maintenance vehicle. $62,183

Jackson Township Water Authority for a new water authority vehicle. $61,700

Lower Yoder Township for the purchase of a backhoe and dump truck.$187,984

Nanty Glo Borough to repair the Davis Run Reservoir. $66,616

Northern Cambria Borough for the construction of a new fire station. $500,000

Richland Township to rehabilitate Luray Avenue Park. $935,100

Stonycreek Township for playground equipment. $220,840

Stonycreek Township for three dash cameras and 10 body cameras $32,085

Centre County

Huston Township Authority for the replacement of grinder pumps. $166,480

Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership for EMS building project. $200,000

Patton Township for improvements on Toftrees Avenue. $200,000

Rush Township for improvements along Richard Street. $129,600

Clearfield County

Beccaria Township for the purchase of a mowing tractor. $ 148,428

Burnside Borough to purchase a plow truck. $ 71,873

Curwensville Borough for streetscape improvements. $525,000

Grampian Borough for ADA accessibility and renovations at the fire hall. $ 31,750

Gulich Township to pave two roads in the Village of Morann. $160,958

Lawrence Township for repairing a bridge. $ 80,000

Penn Township to repave three roads. $210,000

Funding for the projects is being provided through the CFA which was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to administer the commonwealth’s economic stimulus packages. Specifically, the projects were awarded through the Local Share Account (LSA) and the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF).