CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Cub Scouts, Pack 9, recently held a Rain Gutter Regatta at St. Francis School. Scouts built, painted and raced their boats in an eight-foot rain gutter.

Those in attendance, from left to right, were Trapper McKendrick, Holden Price, Greyson Roseberry, Jack Altemus, Cooper Stone, Aiden Booth, Dominic Mayersky, Matthew Fleming, Garric Hepfer, Elliot Price, Abby Booth and Madelyne Mayersky