DUBOIS – A DuBois man is facing several felony drug charges in relation to the sale of drugs from his home.

DuBois City police say Gerald Clarence Kriner, 40, was suspected of trafficking controlled substances from a residence on South Franklin Street. Surveillance was done on the home beginning in December.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, several individuals seen with Kriner or leaving his home were stopped and questioned.

On Feb. 1, an officer saw Kriner and another man as they walked to a convenience store. Once there, the other man withdrew money from an ATM.

Two hours later, police were called to a South Jared Street home for a drug overdose. The person, who reportedly overdosed and survived, was the same man seen earlier with Kriner.

In early March, two controlled purchases of drugs were made by a confidential informant who set up the transactions by phone.

A search warrant was executed on March 5 at Kriner’s residence where officers found both a white powder substance suspected to be heroin and a white crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine, according to the report.

Kriner is charged with four felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two felony counts of criminal use of communication facility, four misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, and three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court, sending the case onto the county court.

He remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.