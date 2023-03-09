CLEARFIELD – On Tuesday, a Lawrence Township resident expressed his concerns to the board of supervisors over the new rescue truck that the township will be purchasing.

He said that the $1.3 million for the new rescue truck could be put some place else, like for new squad cars for the Clearfield Regional Police Department and paving streets.

He felt that the township doesn’t go on enough calls to warrant spending money on a new truck, and inquired about just refurbishing what the township has for now.

Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner explained that the purchase wouldn’t be happening for three years and that there were two bids.

Ruffner said the $1.3 million was the cheaper bid and refurbishing wasn’t really an option because the vehicle itself is too far gone with frame rail problems and suspension issues.

Assistant Police Chief Julie Curry gave the statistics for the month of February for the police department.

She also said that the statistics were for before the regionalization of Lawrence Township police with the Clearfield Borough police.

There were 347 incidents for the month of February, ranging from traffic stops, officers attending court dates, warrants and criminal arrests just to name a few.

Curry also reported that Walmart gave a grant of $3,000 to the new Clearfield Regional Police Department.

Solicitor Bill Shaw Jr. reminded the supervisors that there will be a public hearing on Tuesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. about a new zoning ordinance. Residents of Lawrence Township are encouraged to attend.

Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder reported that three properties have been demolished and asked the supervisors to have Shaw place liens on the properties, which they did.

Quotes were received and opened for the demolition of 59 Deacon Rd. Earthmovers was the lowest bid at $7,740.

The supervisors subsequently approved to use Earthmovers as well as voted to obtain the proper permits for the demolition.

Spring clean-up for Lawrence Township will be May 12 and 13, which is a Friday and Saturday. More details will be coming.

Secretary/Treasurer Barb Shaffner requested to close the Lawrence Township Police Department’s bank account and deposit the amount of $506.20 into the Clearfield Regional Police Department’s account.

The supervisors approved the closure of the old account and the deposit into the new bank account.

Assistant Secretary Bailey Flanagan asked to attend a training for municipal secretaries on March 28-30 online for $80. The supervisors approved the request.

She also presented and opened bids for the upgrading of traffic lights at Snappy’s, Walmart, Wolf Run and Industrial Park roads.

Bronder Technical Service bid the job at $287,092.99; Tech Services Inc. bid the job at $280,288.87; Wyoming Electric & Signal Inc’s bid was $317,325; and M & B Services’ bid was $297,694.60.

The supervisors approved Tech Services Inc. with a bid of $280,288.87 provided that they are approved by PennDOT.

After the bids were reported, the supervisors went into a short executive session about a raise for Roadmaster Jim King and the salary of Shaw.

The supervisors voted to give King a raise that would bring him to $27.50/hour and the also voted to officially appoint Shaw as solicitor for a salary of $27,000/year.