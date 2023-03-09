CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman facing felony firearm charges pleaded guilty Monday during colloquy court.

Gabrielle Eliza Reffett, 24, was the subject of a state parole check on her residence on Oct. 27 where officers found guns, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

According to the affidavit, after she provided a fake urine screen, Reffett was taken into custody and searched.

On her person, they found a large amount of currency, a rock of methamphetamine and unknown pills. In her purse, she had scales and drug paraphernalia.

A search of her phone revealed numerous messages about drug sales and a photo of a handgun she was selling.

When asked about the gun, she admitted she had two handguns in a safe in her room. The safe was opened and in addition to the guns, they found a large amount of marijuana.

At the jail, an officer who searched her found more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia hidden in her bra.

Prior to sentencing, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman noted that he had received a message from the warden at the Clearfield County Jail in favor of Reffett, whom he described as “very helpful” during her incarceration at the facility.

Reffett’s attorney, Jendi Schwab told Ammerman that Reffett hopes this is the last time she has to appear in court.

Ammerman sentenced her to 36 months to six years in state prison for felony possession of firearm prohibited and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.