DUBOIS – A DuBois woman has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly kicking a nurse.

Police say Alicea Siara Wineberg, 32, was the subject of a mental health warrant when they arrived at her home on Feb. 16 in DuBois City.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Wineberg asked the officers why they were there and they explained they needed to transport her to Penn Highlands DuBois.

She yelled, told them they needed to leave and then tried to slam the door in one officer’s face.

The officer then entered the residence. Wineberg stated that no one else was in the home and that it was impossible for anyone to have information on her doing drugs. She was advised the police were not there for drugs and explained the warrant to her.

Wineberg walked away, stating that what they were doing “was illegal and that we needed to leave.”

One officer was able to grab her arm and handcuff her. She refused to put on shoes and continued to yell obscenities at the officers as the put her in the police car.

After they arrived at the hospital, she refused to get out of the car and yelled more obscenities. She was escorted into the building and the emergency room.

Wineberg reportedly yelled at the hospital staff and was aggressive to them too. Concerned staffers requested that she remain handcuffed.

Once she was put in a room, a nurse tried to give her a shot.

“Wineberg kicked her in the side of her torso twice,” the criminal complaint states.

Wineberg was then reportedly held down until she could be placed in hospital restraints and secured to the bed.

The victim told the officers she wanted to press charges for the assault.

DuBois City police filed charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment against Wineberg on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the case is listed as inactive with no preliminary hearing date set yet.