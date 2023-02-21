CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democratic Committee will be hosting a Petition-Signing Event on Friday, Feb. 24 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Nomination petitions are the first step in the democratic election process to get candidates on the election ballots.

The CCDC Headquarters is located at 106 N. Second St., in downtown Clearfield, and will be open to registered Democrats only.

Several state-wide judicial candidates and local candidates will be in attendance and refreshments will be provided.

All Democratic candidates with nomination petitions are encouraged to attend.