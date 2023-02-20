DUBOIS – An off-duty police officer is in jail on aggravated assault charges after a shooting early Sunday morning in DuBois.

At a press conference on Monday morning, DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark stated that the shooting at Invictus on DuBois Street occurred at 12:43 a.m. Officers were on scene within “18 seconds”, he said.

When they arrived a large amount of people were leaving the business but the owner had the suspect, Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, “pinned to the ground” and had taken his weapon.

He was immediately taken into custody.

Dodson, a police officer with the Curwensville Borough police and a deputy with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s office, reportedly got into a struggle over a gun with the owner before it went off, hitting another man in the face.

According to the affidavit, the owner told police that a man, later identified as Dodson, was “acting agitated and aggressive,” by yelling on his phone and punching windows.

Dodson was warned about his actions, and he responded by screaming at the owner. The owner again warned him, but he continued to yell until the owner told him he had to leave and escorted him out the door.

While the owner was talking to another man, Dodson came back inside. The owner told him to leave again as he walked toward Dodson.

The other man got between them and Dodson allegedly drew a gun. This led to the other man reaching for the gun and trying to push Dodson out the door.

Police say the owner “ducked down to avoid the muzzle of the gun being pointed at him.” He then closed the distance between them and grabbed the gun.

As the owner and Dodson “struggled for the gun, the gun fired one time. The exiting round struck” the second man in the face.

The owner tackled Dodson, took the gun from him, unloaded the magazine and ejected the live round. He held Dodson until police arrived.

Security camera footage confirmed the owner’s story.

The victim was flown to UPMC Altoona where he required surgery to repair a broken jaw.

He was said to be in stable condition during the press conference and

Clark explained that the shot struck the victim in his lower jaw before exiting the base of his skull.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers commented that he hopes this incident will not “tarnish” the reputation of other local police officers and that the community understands “this is an individual’s act and does not reflect our law enforcement.”

Sayers went on to say Dodson’s charges will be prosecuted “like any other case.”

He commended the owner’s actions, which “saved lives,” and Sayers said he is happy this is not a homicide investigation.

Curwensville Borough Police Chief Mark Kelly and Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner were also on hand for the press conference but said they are unable to comment on Dodson’s employment until the completion of the investigation.

Clark repeated that Dodson’s “cowardly act” does not represent other local officers.

Dodson has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault and two felony counts of terroristic threats as well as two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

He has been arraigned with no bail being set. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.

Dodson is being housed in the Jefferson County Jail for his own safety due to his involvement with local law enforcement.