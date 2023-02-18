CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man is charged with the alleged assault of another man at a local camp.

Mason M. Guelich, 22, is charged by Clearfield state police with felony aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and reckless endangerment and one summary.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim’s mother called troopers from Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital after her son was assaulted Dec. 23.

The assault occurred around 7 a.m. outside a Greenwood Road camp in Pike Township. State police responded to the scene where witnesses identified Guelich as the perpetrator.

It was learned Guelich began striking and stomping on the victim after he (the victim) confronted Guelich about an alleged sexual assault incident.

Reportedly, the victim wanted a confession from Guelich, as well as his word that it wouldn’t happen again, and in response, Guelich advised the victim: “let’s go outside and talk.”

After this, one witness said he heard a “loud thud,” and when he went outside, he saw the victim on the ground bleeding. He said they took the victim to the hospital to await his mother’s arrival.

Other witnesses provided more details concerning the physical altercation, saying it started when Guelich shoved the victim down on the couch.

Outside they said Guelich punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall. At this point, he allegedly began stomping on the victim while he was on the ground.

Medical records indicated that the victim suffered a scalp laceration requiring three staples, a fractured temple bone and concussion, state police said.

Guelich waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday, sending his case to the Court of Common Pleas. Bail is set at $100,000, unsecured.