CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department has reported the apprehension of a wanted fugitive.

Ralph C. Best, 60, of Woodland was wanted after he was a no-show for sentencing court July 27 on misdemeanor assault charges, and again for jury selection Aug. 11 in a separate assault case.

Best was also found guilty of possession of firearm prohibited, a felony of the second-degree, following a trial held in his absentia on Aug. 16.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, deputies received notice that Best was apprehended in Osage County, Oklahoma on a traffic violation.

Best was extradited from Oklahoma, and is now lodged at Clearfield County Jail with additional charges forthcoming.