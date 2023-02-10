The Pennsylvania Department of Transportationand the Highway Safety Network partnered with pizzerias in several counties to urge designated driving ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The partnership coincides with a national impaired driving enforcement campaign runs through Sunday, Feb. 12.

The following locations will participate in a box top advertising campaign encouraging fans to “play it safe” by being a designated driver on Sunday:

Pizza Mia, Bellefonte, Centre County

Buck’s Pizza, Clearfield and DuBois, Clearfield County

Original Italian Pizza, Lock Haven, Clinton County

Paesano Pizza II, Ridgway, Elk County

Pepe’s Pizzeria, Kane, McKean County

“Make good choices this weekend,” said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive. “Regardless of who you’re rooting for Sunday, you can be part of the winning team by designating a sober driver or being a responsible party host.”

Whether you’re planning to watch the game at your favorite local eatery or hosting a party of your own, PennDOT urges responsible party hosting and offers the following tips.

If you’re the designated driver, take the job seriously. Enjoy the food but not the booze.

If you’re hosting the party, ask guests to pace themselves, enjoy the food and drink plenty of water.

Help your designated drivers out by serving some non-alcoholic drinks.

If you know someone has been drinking and they try to leave, take their keys, and help them get home safely or offer to let them spend the night.

According to 2022 preliminary PennDOT data, there were 46 drinking driver crashes statewide from 6 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following morning, an increase of 19 from 2021. There was one fatality in those crashes.

The last time the Eagles played for the championship was in 2018. According to PennDOT data for that year, there were 65 drunk-driver crashes and zero fatalities during that time frame.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, visit http://www.penndot.pa.gov/safety.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.