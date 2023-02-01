KANE – Artists who want to take their career further and engage more in their community are invited to gather on Thursday, Feb. 16 for Funding Creativity, an event hosted by the Elk County Council on the Arts, at the PA Wilds Media Lab located in the space above Laughing Owl Press in Kane.

Funding Creativity will be a showcase of programs and opportunities for local artists through ECCOTA’s partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

The Elk County Council on the Arts is one of 14 partner organizations with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, servicing Elk, McKean, Potter, Cameron and Forest counties.

Artists from those counties are encouraged to attend the event. Funding Creativity will be a chance for interested artists to get together and learn about granting and residency opportunities through ECCOTA.

As well as a networking opportunity for artists, rostered teaching artists and grant recipients will be in attendance to answer questions and engage in discussion with attendees and give testimony to their success with these programs.

Funding Creativity is also in partnership with the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship and the Wilds Cooperative of PA, which will also have representatives in attendance.

The PA Wilds Media Lab is located at 61 N. Fraley St., Second Floor, in Kane, Pa., and will last from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. and refreshments from Table 105 will be provided.

Any questions regarding Funding Creativity can be directed to ECCOTA at 814-772-7051.