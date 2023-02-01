STATE COLLEGE – In partnership with the Invent Penn State initiative, Ben Franklin Technology Partners offering a 10-week business boot camp to local entrepreneurs, grad students, professors and university researchers to help take the first step in launching their startup.

What can you expect from this program?

Throughout the 10-week program, you’ll be able to explore the likelihood of success, discuss your business model and financials with experts, expand your network, engage with other entrepreneurs and develop a pitch deck for funding opportunities.

The TechCelerator boot camp involves weekly group sessions with content experts and a weekly one-on-one session with your mentor to discuss individual needs.

The goal of the program is to provide a framework that will enable you to have the information needed to decide if it’s the right time to start your business.

At the end of the 10-weeks, you’ll have a pitch presentation that will position your business to take the first step toward funding.

You’ll have a chance to test your presentation skills at the final session by pitching before a group of judges who will award up to $10,000 to participants.

In addition, virtual audience members will vote for their favorite presentation and award $1,000.

What topics are covered in the 10 weeks?

Business Model overview

Who’s your Customer? What’s your market?

What’s your Value Proposition

Customer Relationships – Get/Keep/Grow

Basic Financials – Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Cash Flow

Estimating Operating & Startup Costs

Revenue/Pricing/Costs

Funding Options

Basic Legal – Business Structure & Ownership

How much does it cost?

This program is offered at NO COST to entrepreneurs in the following counties: Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Erie, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Perry, Potter, Somerset, Venango, Warren and York.

Interested in learning more or applying for the TechCelerator? Visit cnp.benfranklin.org/techcelerator/.

Application deadline is March 17, 2023

About the TechCelerator:

A partnership designed to offer the region’s entrepreneurs, students, faculty members, and small business owners designated space, loan and investment programs, business support and mentoring services, and entrepreneurial training all housed in one location.

This innovative, one-stop-shop approach to business incubation will encourage an entrepreneurial climate, increase technology transfer opportunities, and help develop a robust “startup” culture in State College and the surrounding area. Visit cnp.benfranklin.org/techcelerator/.

About Ben Franklin Technology Partners:

The largest seed investor in our region, Ben Franklin Technology Partners (an initiative of the PA Department of Community & Economic Development and funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority) has been providing investment capital, business support services, and operational assistance to emerging tech-startups and small manufacturers for nearly 40 years. Learn more at cnp.benfranklin.org .