CLEARFIELD – Two Clearfield men charged in connection with a drug-related incident last April were scheduled for court Wednesday.

Gino A. Moore, 32, is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and criminal use of communication facility, plus related offenses.

Thomas A. Norris, 35, is also charged with felony conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and criminal use of communication facility, plus related offenses.

According to court documents, Clearfield Borough police were alerted to a cigarette carton containing five pills and a bank card being dropped off April 29, 2022 in the 100-block of Apple Street.

Norris’ name reportedly appeared on the card and a receipt also located inside the carton showed a cash withdrawal of $340 had been made.

The pills were blue in color with the marking “ALG 265.” The caller said a male appearing to be in his mid-30’s pulled up in a silver Hyundai SUV and tossed the cigarette carton by the guiderail.

In an interview, Norris told police he allowed Moore to take his bank card because he was lending him money. Initially he claimed he didn’t know how much he was lending exactly.

Norris did eventually indicate $320 for drugs, explaining how Moore had been sick and needed the pills due to withdrawal. He claimed he didn’t know that Moore planned to give him pills too.

Police requested permission to view text-messages that Norris exchanged with Moore, and Norris agreed.

The messages allegedly reveal Norris purchased eight oxycodone hydrochloride pills but was “throwing” three to Moore for getting them for him.

Both Moore and Norris waived their rights to preliminary hearings Wednesday, sending their cases to county court. Their bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.