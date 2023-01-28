CLEARFIELD – Following its January meeting, the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department released its call statistics for 2022.

It responded to 394 calls in and around the Clearfield area including structure fires, vehicle fires, motor vehicle accidents, medical assists and public service calls.

The department reported 1,759.63 volunteer man hours for the year, as well as $85,000 in fire damage but no equipment damage.

Members also completed 1,654 training hours. These trainings included courses for Firefighter 1 certification, written and physical testing, state-instructed courses and in-house training.