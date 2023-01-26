DUBOIS – Downtown DuBois Inc. is pleased to host a Volunteer Social on Monday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

The downtown community is a dynamic environment of business leaders, engaged residents, many visitors and a proactive municipal government.

If you’d like to learn about this rewarding, meaningful and fun organization, please plan to attend this event at The Brady Street Collective at 5 S. Brady St., next to DuBois Public Library.

A sampling of projects includes community and merchant events, beautification with green spaces and large-scale art projects, updating downtown data, social media upgrades and workshops for business and recruiting of new business.

Join the group or call for more information at 814-503-2481 or 814-591-2570.