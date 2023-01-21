Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole. A hearty casserole using red potatoes, bacon, and cheese! Ingredients 1-1/2 pounds of red potatoes, baked 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon pepper 1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled 3 cups sour cream 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese 2 green onions, sliced Directions -Preheat oven to […]

