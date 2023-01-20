CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Democrats hosted a meet-and-greet with Jill Beck, candidate for Superior Court, before conducting their monthly committee meeting for January.

Beck explained the importance of the Superior Appellate Court and answered questions about her experience and aptitude for the position.

Voter Registration week will be held Feb. 19 through Feb. 24. Citizens wishing to register to vote, or Democrats wanting to volunteer to help, should contact the CCDC for more information.

CCDC will hold a petition-signing event on Feb. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Registered Democrats are encouraged to attend and meet state-wide judicial, county, municipal and school board candidates seeking signatures in order to run for office.

Candidates wishing to participate are asked to contact the CCDC at 814-205-3451.

Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee Member, Christina Joy Fulton, discussed the endorsement vote options for the upcoming meeting of the state committee to be held on Jan. 28 in Harrisburg.

Fulton announced that state committee meetings are open to all registered Democrats, and anyone wanting more information can contact the CCDC by phone or by e-mail at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.